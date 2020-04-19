Protests over pandemic restrictions continue as some states plan to open – Deadline

Protests against the economic shutdown that has been implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus are growing, as angry citizens condemn restrictions that have limited travel, employment, commitment and opportunity.

There were previous protests in Austin, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Boise, Idaho; Annapolis, Maryland; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Carson City and Las Vegas, Nevada. They join previous rallies in New Jersey, California, Michigan, and Illinois, with Montana set for today.

Although the protests are relatively small, they indicate a growing sentiment among frustrated workers that the country needs to allow economic activity to resume, albeit with established protections that will limit a further increase in coronavirus infections.

Related story Tom Hanks details coronavirus symptoms, including "bad body aches"

The protests are countered by health experts and governors who insist that any resumption of normal activities will be disastrous and lead to an overwhelming number of new infections. They have asked citizens to be patient, even as they extend the restrictions until mid-May and beyond.

Some Florida beaches have already resumed limited access, and Texas is aggressively moving forward with its plans to get its economy back on track.

Nationwide, food banks are reportedly struggling to meet the growing demand for Americans without jobs, while school systems are largely closed, with plans for homeschooling. The implementation of the CARES Act stimulus controls has provided some temporary assistance, but there are still reports of an unemployment system that is overwhelmed by new applications, resulting in workers being unable to register.

The Small Business Administration, which has disbursed all of its funds in an effort to help new businesses, now hopes that Congress will come to a commitment to add new funds to the SBA account to help more small businesses. The initial rounds sold out quickly, and many small businesses complained that they never received notifications.