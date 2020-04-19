Prince Harry calls for "disinterest,quot; amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Ian West / PA Wire
Prince harry he is asking for "disinterest, more than selfishness."
During an interview with military podcast DeclassifiedHarry talked about his time serving in the military and the time he spent volunteering and working with the Rubicon UK charity team after the devastating 2015 earthquake in Napal to help rebuild the hardest hit communities.
Now, as the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Harry is remembering the most important lessons he learned from being part of the army community. During the podcast, Harry encouraged listeners to not only support the work the charity is doing, but also take responsibility for being more selfless during these times.
"It's about selflessness, more than selfishness, and I think in today's culture, in today's world, we need more role models who are willing to put others ahead of them," said Harry to host Michael Coates, after speaking fondly of the fact that members of The Military Community can be one of the best role models for young children. "I think being part of a unit, being part of a team, and for me, wearing a uniform that was the same as everyone else's, makes you feel totally the same, but at the same time it makes you want to do everything you can to the person to your left and your right. "
Furthermore, Harry continued to speak proudly of the work Team Rubicon UK is doing during the coronavirus crisis. His most recent initiative has helped deploy nearly 200 veterans in Britain to supply food and personal protective equipment to communities that need it most, and has also distributed close to a million personal protective equipment to front-line medical personnel.
"I am honored to be a veteran and honored to be part of this community," he said. "It is also showing that I think things are better than we are led to believe through certain corners of the media. It can be very concerning when you are sitting there and the only information you get is from certain news channels, but then if you're on the right platforms, you can really feel this human spirit coming to the forefront. "
Then he added: "Now we are asked to help others, to give back and to participate in society, in their community and to be good neighbors … make him a better person, make him feel better, it is good for his well-being, it's good for his mental state, that's just a fact. "
Most recently, Harry and Meghan Markle He returned to his community in Los Angeles during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Weeks after moving to Los Angeles with her son Archie Harrison, the couple helped distribute meals for the Angel Food Project.
"Meghan and Harry were looking to serve at Easter and Meghan was talking to her mother, who told her that Project Angel Food needs help. She said, 'Yes, I would love to,'" said Richard Ayoub, CEO from Project Angel Food. he said to E! News. "They contacted us and came in and gave them a tour of the kitchen. They were very committed to everyone they met and asked us questions. They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our most vulnerable customers , people who have compromised immune systems who are most likely to contract the coronavirus. "
