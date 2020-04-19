Prince Harry calls for "disinterest,quot; amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Prince harry he is asking for "disinterest, more than selfishness."

During an interview with military podcast DeclassifiedHarry talked about his time serving in the military and the time he spent volunteering and working with the Rubicon UK charity team after the devastating 2015 earthquake in Napal to help rebuild the hardest hit communities.

Now, as the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Harry is remembering the most important lessons he learned from being part of the army community. During the podcast, Harry encouraged listeners to not only support the work the charity is doing, but also take responsibility for being more selfless during these times.

"It's about selflessness, more than selfishness, and I think in today's culture, in today's world, we need more role models who are willing to put others ahead of them," said Harry to host Michael Coates, after speaking fondly of the fact that members of The Military Community can be one of the best role models for young children. "I think being part of a unit, being part of a team, and for me, wearing a uniform that was the same as everyone else's, makes you feel totally the same, but at the same time it makes you want to do everything you can to the person to your left and your right. "