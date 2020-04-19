Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen in LA holding hands while delivering meals for the Angel Food project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling into their new life in Los Angeles after resigning as members of the royal family. Cameras captured the couple on Friday and held hands as they delivered food to local residents as part of the Project Angel Food charity.

In the photos, both Harry and Meghan wore protective masks during their outing. Meghan wore a white mask, while Harry opted for a blue scarf. They both kept it casual as well, as Harry wore a gray polo shirt with jeans and Meghan wore an elbow-length black top with khaki joggers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands while delivering food in Los Angeles amidst the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/TrCZnFppV3 – People people) April 19, 2020

Harry and Meghan have been regularly delivering meals to Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles nonprofit that prepares and distributes meals to people living with critical illnesses and who are vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They actually made two deliveries for us, one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday, and they did it quietly," said Richard Ayoub, executive director of Project Angel Food. People magazine before departure on Friday. "We are completely honored."

Ayoub revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "extremely sensible,quot; and "genuinely interested in every person they knew." He explained that the couple got engaged to the chefs and customers, and that they just wanted to make sure everyone involved felt loved and appreciated.

Harry and Meghan delivered a meal to West Hollywood resident Dan Tyrell, and he confessed that he did not recognize the couple. However, he thought that the "tall red-haired boy,quot; looked familiar and "the girl was very pretty." Tyrell added that the couple had two large black SUVs with them, and that they were both very nice and down to earth.

Together, there is nothing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cannot do. They continue to deliver much-needed meals to people in Los Angeles. #meghanmarkle, #Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/cSPAMLKp8s – HarryMeghanInternetFamily (@MeghanFamily) April 19, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are renting a $ 10 million mansion in the Los Angeles area, according to a source. The couple moved into the house with their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison, and they plan to continue looking for a home and eventually buy a home after the coronavirus blockade ends.

During a virtual meeting with caregivers of seriously ill children through his WellChild sponsorship, Prince Harry recently shared that having so much family time almost made him feel guilty.

Ad

"You have to celebrate those moments when you are on the ground rolling hysterically. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there will be something he will have to deal with and there is no way he can escape that," he said. Prince Harry.



Post views:

3