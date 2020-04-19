Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promise never to work again with these four major British tabloids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially cut ties to four of the UK's largest tabloids now that they have resigned as senior members of the royal family. According to various media, on Sunday night the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a letter to the editors of The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Express, and Daily mirror to let them know that they have a new "zero commitment,quot; policy with them.

"As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now settle into the next chapter of their lives and no longer receive any publicly funded support, we are writing to establish a new media relations policy, specifically in regards to your organization, "says the letter's opening.

NEW: In a letter on Sunday night, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrote to the editors of the four major British tabloids: The Sun, Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail, promising never to work with them again, preventing access to the future. . The complete letter: pic.twitter.com/V4CWc8jKu5 – Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) April 19, 2020

Harry and Meghan said they believe a free press is the cornerstone of any democracy, particularly in a time of crisis. They also believe that journalism's first obligation is truth. But, in recent years there has been an "influential portion of the media,quot; that has tried to isolate itself from taking responsibility for what they say or print, even when they know it to be false, distorted or evasive beyond reason.

"When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded," wrote Harry and Meghan.

The couple say there is a "real human cost,quot; to doing business this way, and they have seen the people they know and the strangers separate them from the media for no good reason, other than the fact that "salacious gossip increases advertising revenue. "

"That said, be aware that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be involved with your departure," the letter says. “There will be no corroboration or zero commitment. This is also a policy that is being put in place for your communications team, to protect that team from the industry side that readers never see. "

The couple explained that the new policy was not about avoiding criticism or closing the public conversation or censoring accurate reports. Harry and Meghan agreed that the media have every right to report and have an opinion on the news, regardless of whether it is good or bad.

#HarryandMeghan They are brave. What they are doing is paving the way for Archie and yes, the other royal children to lead their lives to the limits of the press. The rest of royalty should thank them because God knows that none of them has the courage to take a position. – Vash (@VeeFraz) April 20, 2020

However, the couple says they cannot "rely on a lie." And, they also made it clear that this is not a general policy for all media. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they hope to work with journalists and media organizations around the world to highlight issues and causes that desperately need recognition.

The couple say they will also do what they can to help new opportunities for more diverse and underrepresented voices. But what they will not do is offer themselves "as a currency for a clickbait and distortion economy."



