Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are cutting UK tabloids

Prince harry and Meghan MarkleIt will no longer "interact,quot; with the UK's top four tabloids, including Mail, Sun, Express and Mirror.

On Sunday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a letter to the editors of these four publications stating that they are establishing "a new media relations policy,quot; and that they will no longer "be offered as currency for a clickbait and distortion. " "

In the letter, by the guardian, The couple and their representatives write that they stop answering the questions of the journalists employed by those four media and that there will be a policy of "zero commitment,quot; and "non-corroboration,quot;, except when necessary through their lawyers.

"It is gravely worrying that an influential part of the media, for many years, has tried to isolate itself from taking responsibility for what they say in print, even when they know it will be distorted, false or invasive beyond reason," the letter says. . read. "When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded."