Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are cutting UK tabloids

Prince harry and Meghan MarkleIt will no longer "interact,quot; with the UK's top four tabloids, including Mail, Sun, Express and Mirror.
On Sunday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a letter to the editors of these four publications stating that they are establishing "a new media relations policy,quot; and that they will no longer "be offered as currency for a clickbait and distortion. " "
In the letter, by the guardian, The couple and their representatives write that they stop answering the questions of the journalists employed by those four media and that there will be a policy of "zero commitment,quot; and "non-corroboration,quot;, except when necessary through their lawyers.
"It is gravely worrying that an influential part of the media, for many years, has tried to isolate itself from taking responsibility for what they say in print, even when they know it will be distorted, false or invasive beyond reason," the letter says. . read. "When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded."
The couple tells editors that they believe the free press is the cornerstone of any democracy that can "shine in a dark place, telling stories that would otherwise stand up for what is right, challenge power and hold those who abuse the system accountable. . "
Furthermore, the letter says: "There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen people they know, as well as strangers, take away from them. life entirely … apart for no good reason, apart from the fact that salacious gossip increases advertising revenue. "
Harry and Meghan also wanted to make clear that this new policy "is not about avoiding criticism,quot; or "closing the public conversation or censoring accurate reports." But rather, "the media have every right to report, and indeed have an opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it cannot be based on a lie."
Despite excluding UK tabloids, the couple said they still hope to work with new journalists and grassroots media organizations to "highlight the problems and causes that so desperately need to be recognized."
The news that Meghan and Harry did not communicate with the Mail, the Sun, the Express and the Mirror comes months after their separation from the British royal family and their recent move from Canada to the United States.
