Porsha Williams hits fans with a quarantine reflection

Porsha Williams has just posted a quarantine reflection on her social media account that has amazed fans. She combined emotional thoughts with a beautiful photo of herself, which you can also see below.

‘" Through the portals of silence, the healing sun of wisdom and peace will shine on you. " – Paramahansa Yogananda #QuarantineReflections, "Porsha captioned her post.

Someone exclaimed, "Yes, my dear, and Grace and mercy will follow you, please tell Mr. Rickey that I still have hope in the valley that he invited me to church one day."

Another follower posted this message: Sí Yes, beautiful! Now THAT is Queendom thinking. "

One commenter praised the beauty of Porsha and said: "@porsha4real just awesome, you are literally bomb.com, you are not EVA," don't let anyone tell you otherwise. "

Someone else said to the RHOA star, "You were voted the most beautiful woman on Reality TV!"

Another fan got excited about the Porsha outfit and said "I LOVE that outfit,quot;, you are so beautiful and my favorite @rhoabravo Porsha is the one with common sense and knowledge to have fun. #staysafeoutthere love. "

Another fan is fond of Porsha and said this to him: Dios God knew what he was doing when he created you! You, my dear, are beyond a masterpiece 😍❣️! I wish you could be my mentor 😌! #PhenomenalWoman ".

In other news, Porsha made her fans laugh as if there wasn't a tomorrow with a video she shared on her social media account the other day.

"Dennis just called me to the police," Porsha captioned her post.

This is somewhat quarantine related, and you should definitely go with the fun video to see what this is all about and have a fun time.

Porsha also posted something really funny and asked her followers to report on the Charlamagne Tha God page. Basically, he republished his post, which tells people to work on their belly during this quarantine.



