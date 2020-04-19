Police shoot an unarmed black man as he lay facedown on the ground! (Graphic video)

MTO News learned that Oakland police are under attack as they appear to be executing an unarmed black man inside Walmart.

And we use the term "execute,quot; because of the way the black man was killed.

In the video, officers appear to stand over the injured African-American man as he lay dying, and shoot at point-blank range.

WARNING: THE VIDEO IS VERY GRAPHIC

San Leandro police confirmed yesterday that one of their officers shot and killed a man inside Walmart. But police say a man who was "swinging a baseball bat,quot; was shot at officers. The statement suggests that officers shot the man in self-defense.

