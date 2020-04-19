Police shoot an unarmed black man as he lay facedown on the ground! (Graphic video)

MTO News learned that Oakland police are under attack as they appear to be executing an unarmed black man inside Walmart.

And we use the term "execute,quot; because of the way the black man was killed.

In the video, officers appear to stand over the injured African-American man as he lay dying, and shoot at point-blank range.

WARNING: THE VIDEO IS VERY GRAPHIC

San Leandro police confirmed yesterday that one of their officers shot and killed a man inside Walmart. But police say a man who was "swinging a baseball bat,quot; was shot at officers. The statement suggests that officers shot the man in self-defense.

But the video seems to tell a completely different story.

In the 58-second video, a black man brandishing a bat as two San Leandro officers approach him, guns drawn, not far from the store entrance.

Officers shoot the black man, who turns and walks away. The officers followed him and stood over him as he lay dying. The officers then appear to fire two more shots at the man while he is on the ground, clearly without threatening anyone.

