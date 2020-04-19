Photo of Aamir Khan mistakenly used for an accused murder in Pakistan

Aamir Khan in one of the most important actors in the country and the global reach of the actor is also quite commendable. After the success of his films like Dangal, Secret Superstar, and 3 Idiot Abroad, Aamir has become a common face in the international media. But his popularity did not spare him from a comedy of mistakes caused by a Pakistani news channel.

Hilariously, one of Pakistan's top-rated news channels broadcast Aamir Khan's photo in one of his latest news. In reporting on a double charged murder, "Amir Khan," this news channel used an image of our superstar during the broadcast. Defendant Amir Khan is also secretary general of the Mohajir Quami Movement, which is a political party in Pakistan.

Bringing this mistake to social media, journalist Naila Inayat shared a screenshot of the channel on Twitter and said: "Headline: After 17 years, MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case. He did not know that Indian actor Amir Khan has been in Pakistan for the past 17 years. "