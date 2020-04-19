Phaedra Parks' Photo Of Her Son Makes' People's Day And Gives Them Hope For The Best

Phaedra Parks shared a photo of her son waiting at the door, and she said he couldn't wait to be able to go somewhere. It definitely reflects our wishes during these terrible times when we are in the midst of a global crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

We are all trapped at home, and our daily lives are now governed by fear and uncertainty.

‘If,quot; I'll be waiting at the door was a person ", my #Prince is # ready to # go # anywhere # outside 😩 # stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy 👕: @ excellence.eden,quot;, Phaedra captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘The Prince got so big! I miss you guys on TV! I hope everything is fine, "and one commenter posted this:" Your children are adorable, God bless you. "

A follower said, "He's so tall God bless him ❤️ so handsome," and someone else posted this message: "Wowwwww! I can't believe how great Ayden has become. Stay blessed. & # 39;

Another commenter said: uelve Go back to the showgirl, please. We miss you, "and one person said," Girl, you are an amazing mother that God has blessed you and your children so much. Keep up the good work ".

One commenter said, "He is so great overnight … I thought he was a handsome cousin," and a follower wrote this message: "You are doing an amazing job, Phaedra, it is growing so fast … keep up. except,quot;.

Another sponsor said to Phaedra: A Awww my poor baby! Hopefully we'll be out for birthdays! "@Phaedraparks,quot;, and someone else also talked about Ayden and said, "Oh my gosh! He's gotten so big! How old is he now !?" I remember when he had 12 cakes for his birthday!

Someone else also said a few words about the children of Phaedra and posted this: ‘Phaedra, I always love seeing posts with you and your kids! I hope you stay safe, healthy and happy! "

The other day, Phaedra addressed the anxiety and distress that people may feel during quarantine. These are really difficult times for all of us, and she has some inspiring words that she shared with her fans.



