Patton Oswalt taunts protesters at the COVID-19 shelter with a viral Tweet "Anne Frank,quot;

Comedian Patton Oswalt has caused quite a stir on Twitter this weekend after he mocked COVID-19 protesters calling on their political leaders to remove strict shelter orders on the spot so they can return to work and take care of their families.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old man. King of queens alum tweeted: "Anne Frank spent 2 years hiding in an attic and we've been home for just over a month with Netflix, food and video game delivery and there are people who risk viral death by storming buildings in the state capital (sic ) and scream, 'Open Fuddruckers!'

Anne Frank faced a much more credible threat. Our greatest threat here is that which is against our constitutional rights. – Kash Jackson (@ KashJackson2018) April 18, 2020

Oswalt was complaining about the numerous protests across the country that featured citizens who were fed up with strict shelter orders in place and ready to return to work and live their lives freely.

Responses to Oswalt's post were mixed, but most called the comedian "elitist,quot; and out of touch with Americans who can't afford to stay home for the foreseeable future.

“This is extremely elitist, many of these people are out of work and in their final stages. Yes, if you are one of the lucky few who can work from home or have jobs that are essential, it seems that easy. Millions of Americans are fighting right now … come on Patton! said one critic, who said he "is not a Trump supporter at all."

Another called Oswalt's comment "dull,quot; and "idiotic,quot; because people are watching their businesses being destroyed, which they spent time building, and an "arrogant and mocking elitist mocks them."

It's all very well to joke around with your virus release form if you're not going to lose anything if you stay home, but if you have to see how everything you've worked for all your life falls apart before your eyes, it's a little stronger . – Janadh (@ janadh21) April 18, 2020

Others called Oswalt for comparing the current situation with the Nazi occupation, and asked him why he did not want people to fight against government intrusion.

A Twitter user noted that Oswalt is a "typical Hollywood jerk,quot; who sits at home watching Netflix and ordering takeout while other "normal Americans,quot; are "bankrupt, losing business and trying to educate their children at home "

However, Patton Oswalt has his share of support for the tweet. He has liked more than 400,000 times and has retweeted more than 100,000 times, but many of those retweets were to express dissenting opinion. There were also tweets of support for Fuddruckers, with many people calling their burgers "amazing,quot; and expressing their enthusiasm for the chain's reopening.



