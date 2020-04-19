Home Entertainment Orlando Brown Arrested for Attempting to Enter Michal Jackson's Neverland Ranch!

Orlando Brown Arrested for Attempting to Enter Michal Jackson's Neverland Ranch!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Disney star Orlando Brown has been arrested again, this time for invading Neverland Ranch. Neverland Ranch was the legendary home of pop superstar Michael Jackson.

Since his death, members of Michael's family have lived on the ranch.

On Friday, former That So Raven star Orlando Brown was detained by security officials outside the ranch. Orlando was, according to sisal media reports, trying to "get in."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©