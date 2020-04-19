Orlando Brown Arrested for Attempting to Enter Michal Jackson's Neverland Ranch!

Disney star Orlando Brown has been arrested again, this time for invading Neverland Ranch. Neverland Ranch was the legendary home of pop superstar Michael Jackson.

Since his death, members of Michael's family have lived on the ranch.

On Friday, former That So Raven star Orlando Brown was detained by security officials outside the ranch. Orlando was, according to sisal media reports, trying to "get in."

Orlando seemed delusional in the video. He claimed that he lived in Neverland and that it was "his property,quot;. Security guards quickly detained him and escorted him off the property.

Check out the video above.

Orlando is an actor, rapper, and singer, perhaps best known for his role as Eddie Thomas in the Disney Channel series That & # 39; s So Raven (2003-2007).

As a child actor, Brown had roles in many television shows, including the sitcoms Family Matters (1989–1998) and Two of a Kind (1998–1999), and appeared in major films such as the comedy films Major Payne (1995 ) and The Great Max Keeble Movement (2001). As an adult, he only found sporadic work, with his only role in the feature film as an extra in Straight Outta Compton (2015).

Unfortunately, Orlando has recently been suffering from mental health problems and suspected drug abuse.