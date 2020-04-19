Optimistic Wayne Gretzky to resume 2019-20 NHL season

Wayne Gretzky is optimistic that the 2019-20 NHL season will resume. In an interview with Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, Gretzky said he believed we will see hockey this summer.

"I really believe in some way, some way, that the leadership in this country and in Canada, that we are going to solve this," Gretzky told the AP. "I really think we will see hockey and some other sports in June, July and August, albeit in a different way, but I really see it coming to fruition. I think it will happen."

The 2019-20 NHL season was halted on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told Fox News on April 15 that the league is "exploring all options,quot; regarding the season's resumption.

The league is also recommending that all teams continue quarantine until April 30.

MORE: NHL Reportedly Considers New Hampshire Neutral

Gretzky told AP that he is quarantined in California and is helping the league provide content during the layoff by joining a joint interview with Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin to air Monday on NBC Sports Network and Sportsnet.

As the league continues to discuss neutral sites to resume the season, Gretzky believes one way or another that the 2019-20 season will be complete.

"Maybe I'm wrong," said Gretzky. "Maybe I am too optimistic. I think not. I hope it is a good sign for all of us that we are making progress in life, in business, in sports. I really see in the next few months something good happening."