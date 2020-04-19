Nostalgia Chris O & # 39; Dowd Finds Healing In Images Of Irish Lands Sent By Fans

WENN

The actor of & # 39; IT crowd & # 39; He receives overwhelming responses from fans when he pleaded with them to send photos of their home country in an attempt to cure their nostalgia.

Chris O & # 39; Dowd He received a warm reaction online after asking fans to send photos of his native Ireland to curb his nostalgia amid the coronavirus blockade.

"The IT crowd"The actor spends much of his time outside of Ireland while filming American television series"Shrink"and he is believed to be going out of prison with his wife Dawn O & # 39; Porter and their two young children, Arthur and Valentine.

While his current location is unconfirmed, it appears the Boyle-born star is eager to get home after submitting a photo request on Twitter.

"Nostalgia today," he wrote. "Can someone in the west of Ireland send me great sexy landscape photos, please?"

The star was flooded with stunning snapshots, and Ireland's Minister of Diaspora and International Development Ciaran Cannon led the responses with an impressive scene, writing, "Stay safe wherever you are."

Fans also shared snapshots of scenes including landscapes, coastal scenes, and mountain trails, and he was clearly thrilled by the overwhelming response when he later shared, "If someone needs something relaxing to massage their troubled soul, check out the beautiful images in response to this request for Irish landscapes. "