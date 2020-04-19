North Korea denies sending "Nice Note,quot; to Trump

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea on Sunday denied President Trump's claim that its leader, Kim Jong-un, had sent him a letter, and suggested that Trump was using his relationship with Kim for "selfish purposes."
Trump said the day before during his daily coronavirus press conference that he had received a "nice note,quot; from Mr. Kim.
“I received a good grade from him recently. It was a good note. I think we are fine, "Trump told reporters Saturday at the White House. He also stated that the United States would have been at war with North Korea if it had not been elected and played down the threat of short-range missile tests that Korea North has been performing since March.
During a phone conversation with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, Trump also said he had received a "warm letter,quot; from the North Korean leader, Moon's aides told reporters on Sunday. But later Sunday, the Northern Foreign Ministry said: "There was no letter recently addressed to the President of the United States by the supreme leadership,quot; of the North.
"It could have referred to personal letters that have been exchanged in the past, we are not sure," the ministry said in a statement issued by the official Norte news agency.
"We are about to analyze the matter to see if the leadership of the United States is looking for something to feed the unsubstantiated story in the media," he said, warning that the relationship between Mr. Kim and Mr. Trump should not "be wrong. used for gathering selfish purposes "or,quot; for fun ".
Trump and Kim have often praised their unusual relationship in the past. They exchanged several personal letters before and after their first summit meeting, in Singapore in 2018, and at one point, Trump said that he and Kim had fallen in love. "
Last month, North Korea revealed, and the White House later confirmed, that Trump had sent a letter to Kim expressing his willingness to help the North fight the coronavirus. North Korea has taken vigorous action against the pandemic and claims that it has not had a single Covid-19 case.
Relations between Pyongyang and Washington have cooled since the leaders' second summit meeting, in Vietnam in February 2019, collapsed over differences over how quickly North Korea should dismantle its nuclear weapons program and when Washington should ease sanctions against the North.
Since then, Kim has repeatedly said that North Korea was no longer interested in diplomacy with the United States unless it changed what it called its hostile policy, including sanctions. North Korea also said that "special personal relationships,quot; between Kim and Trump were not enough to improve ties in their countries.