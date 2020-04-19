North Korea denies sending "Nice Note,quot; to Trump

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea on Sunday denied President Trump's claim that its leader, Kim Jong-un, had sent him a letter, and suggested that Trump was using his relationship with Kim for "selfish purposes."

Trump said the day before during his daily coronavirus press conference that he had received a "nice note,quot; from Mr. Kim.

“I received a good grade from him recently. It was a good note. I think we are fine, "Trump told reporters Saturday at the White House. He also stated that the United States would have been at war with North Korea if it had not been elected and played down the threat of short-range missile tests that Korea North has been performing since March.

During a phone conversation with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, Trump also said he had received a "warm letter,quot; from the North Korean leader, Moon's aides told reporters on Sunday. But later Sunday, the Northern Foreign Ministry said: "There was no letter recently addressed to the President of the United States by the supreme leadership,quot; of the North.