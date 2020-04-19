Nikkie's tutorials continue to hit Ellen Degeneres amidst her employees revealing an unfair deal: "Never meet your idols."

Nikkie Tutorials has recently opened up about her experience when she was on The Ellen Show. The legendary talk show host is under fire for numerous reasons and Nikkie Tutorial is doubling why Ellen may not be the person she portrays on television.

During her appearance on a Dutch talk show, Nikkie revealed that she received no friendly "hello,quot; from anyone, including Ellen. He also hinted that the comedian was rude.

In a Dutch publication called & C, she is revealing the details of what happened the day she met her idol.

Call me naive, but I was expected to be greeted with confetti cannons: "Welcome to the Ellen DeGeneres show! Instead, I was greeted by an angry inmate who was a little exhausted. I was expecting a Disney show, but I got Teletubbies after dark. I wasn't allowed to use the closest bathroom, because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers. do they get a private bath? I thought. "

Although she claims that she was generally happy with her experience, the Tutorials revealed that she loves meeting Adele, but after this incident, she believes the saying "you never met your idols,quot; is true.

This occurs when Ellen faces a backlash for comparing her mansion to prison while in quarantine.

To make matters worse, a shocking report was released that its employees are criticizing bosses on the show for non-pay and job security, as Degeneres presents his show from home.

Variety broke the news that his team was “ distressed and outraged at the treatment received by leading producers & # 39; & # 39; Due to the fact that “ they did not receive any written communication about the status of their working hours, salary or inquiries about their mental and physical health from the producers & # 39; & # 39 ;. for over a month.

Many were surprised by the Ellen at Home edition without others knowing about their work status. A completely different team was hired to help her with this new dynamic.

Finally, outraged workers were told they should be prepared for a 60% pay cut.

A representative from Warner Bros. Television released a statement that said: Our executive producers and Telepictures are committed to taking care of our staff and team and have made decisions first of all with them in mind.

Ad

What do you think of this drama?



Post views:

one