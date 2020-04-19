Niall Horan makes a donation to help the elderly during the coronavirus crisis

WENN

The former One Direction singer makes a donation to a charity in his home country of Ireland to help older people who are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Niall Horan He has donated 100,000 euros ($ 108,778) to an Irish charity that is helping older people during the coronavirus pandemic.

First Only one direction The 26-year-old star gifted the generous amount to the Alone charity, which will help provide vital assistance to seniors during the current public health crisis.

"It is a real pleasure to help such a great cause," said hitmaker "Slow Hands."

"Through interactions with the Irish government and HSE about the critical and immediate support Ireland needed, I discovered that Alone was a charity that did a fantastic job of caring for older people across the country," added Niall in a statement. .

"With increased support, they will be able to reach many more, always a priority, but especially during this unprecedented crisis."

Sean Moynihan, CEO of Alone, said of Niall's donation: "We are very grateful to Niall for his amazing donation that will make a huge difference to Alone and the older people we support, and we would like to thank him for his wonderful generosity."

"Our message throughout this period for all older people has been: & # 39; You are not alone & # 39;", he added. "We would like to thank Niall for helping us continue to make this happen and supporting older people in Ireland."

Niall keeps himself busy in isolation, admitting in a recent interview that a friend Ed Sheeran It has inspired him to write one song a day during coronavirus blockade.