NFL 2020 Simulated Draft, Ohio State Edition: Projecting Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and Other Buckeyes Picks

Ohio State sent the second-largest number of players to the NFL in the 2010s.

The Buckeyes should start the next decade with another great performance in the 2020 NFL Draft. Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News projects that nine Buckeyes will be drafted in their seven-round drill, including two in the first three selections.

Defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah are the stars of what is another loaded class that has seven picks in the top 100.

Here are the Ohio State players that Iyer's projects will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and where they will land.

NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD: Ranking of the Top 100 Prospects in 2020

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Ohio State Projected Picks

Chase young https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/31/be/chase-young-112319-getty-ftr_e9bjmnqyoykl180we4v4jkxvh.jpg?t=-1702991458,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Chase Young, EDGE

Projected: Round 1, Pick No. 2 (redskins)

Young totaled 27 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in the past two seasons with the Buckeyes, and the 6-5, 264-pound runner had a case for the Heisman Trophy before a two-game suspension. He is a franchise player who follows the line of Ohio State defensive ends that includes Nick and Joey Bosa, and Young promises to have a similar impact at the next level.

MORE: Chase Young's Evolution

Jeff Okudah, CB

Projected: Round 1, Pick No. 3 (Lions)

While Young might be the best player on the board, Okudah might be the most polished prospect in the top five. The All-American cornerback had an impressive performance in the NFL Combine, and he's the next Buckeyes cornerback in that pipeline. Okudah doesn't have any blatant weaknesses, and his physical style solidifies his action as one of the top five options.

J.K. Dobbins, RB

Projected: Round 2, Pick No. 45 (Buccaneers)

The Ohio State could have won the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson if Dobbins had not been injured. The former five-star running back ran for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns, and averaged 24.5 catches over the past two seasons on Ryan Day's offense. Dobbins is a full back with excellent vision, and that will translate as a workhorse. The only question is whether Dobbins are worth the first round price.

Dre & # 39; Mont Jones, Malik Harrison https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a4/3b/jones-harrison-111018-getty-ftrjpg_1dwtcfou6wzju1wkrkfwl1yd3v.jpg?t=-10151970,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Malik Harrison, LB

Projected: Round 2, Pick No. 53 (Eagles)

Harrison ran a 4.66 in the 40s in the NFL Combine, which was ranked 15th among the linebackers. That might not lead to a slight drop on draft day, but the tape shows an aggressive linebacker who can make it to football. He had 25 loss tackles and eight pass breaks in the past two seasons. It's a value pick in the second round.

Damon Arnette, CB

Projected: Round 3, Pick No. 77 (Broncos)

Arnette, a 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback, had a slower development curve at Ohio State. He was a four-year contributor with five interceptions, and was consistent in the coverage of the Buckeyes. It will probably start in a nickel role as a rookie and can develop from there.

Jonah Jackson, G

Projected: Round 3, Pick No. 85 (Lions)

Jackson transferred to Ohio State from Rutgers, and took advantage that year with the Buckeyes. He had a great 6-3 frame, 306 pounds, and is better at passing protection at this stage in his career. Jackson will probably start as a backup, but there is room to become a full-time starter with a team that needs inside help.

K.J. hill https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e6/a0/kj-hill-120319-getty-ftrjpg_72dsqu9lkz7c19gi0d60qlzvh.jpg?t=-849946986,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



K.J. Hill, WR

Projected: Round 3, Pick No. 100 (Patriots)

Hill broke the historical record for receptions at Ohio State with 201, and he did so by becoming an excellent possession receiver. The 6-foot, 196-pound receiver also had 16 touchdowns in the past two seasons. Hill will be a slot receiver in the NFL, and will remain due to his precise route-running skills. The draft is deep with catching talent, and Hill will be a value pick in the interim rounds.

Davon Hamilton, DT

Projected: Round 3, Pick No. 102 (Steelers)

Hamilton (6-4, 320 pounds) comes from the Pickerington, Ohio pipeline, and gradually became a difference marker for the Buckeyes inside. He had six sacks and 9.5 tackles to lose in his senior year, and gradually improved as a running back. Hamilton was one of the lesser-known players on a loaded front, but he made enough plays to suggest that he may be a rotating player right away.

Jordan Fuller, S

Projected: Round 6, Pick No. 188

Fuller returned for his senior season, adding 143 tackles and three interceptions in the past two seasons. He is a sound tackler and a two-time American academic. Fuller ran a 4.67 in the 40s in the NFL Combine, so he will have to show he can start.