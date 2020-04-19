NFL 2020 Simulated Draft, Georgia Edition: Projecting Jake Fromm, De & # 39; Andre Swift and Other Bulldogs Picks

Georgia continues to improve with Kirby Smart.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished with a 12-2 record, dropping just before reaching a second College Football Playoff appearance in Smart's four seasons at the helm after losing to eventual national champion LSU in the SEC Championship.

Seven Georgia players were led in the 2019 draft, the most in Smart's position. This year, Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News is projecting that the Bulldogs beat that mark with eight recruits, matching the show's record (2002, 2013).

Here are the SN projects of the Bulldogs players to be selected in the NFL Draft 2020 according to our simulated seven-round draft.

2020 NFL Simulated Draft – Georgia Projected Selections

Andrew Thomas, OT

Projected: Round 1, Pick No. 14 (Buccaneers)

The Buccaneers are looking for someone to line up with the right tackle to replace free agent Demar Dotson, making Thomas a good option. Thomas is a good size at 6-5, 315 pounds and could help Tampa Bay open the career game, which would help ease the transition for Tom Brady.

From & # 39; Andre Swift, RB

Projected: Round 1, Pick No. 26 (Dolphins)

The Dolphins already have a physical backing at Jordan Howard, but Swift has the potential to be a feature again with the ability to get tough yards between tackles, break big runs, and even have an impact on passing game. He, along with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (Sporting News projects Miami will take him to the fifth overall pick) could forge a deadly duo in the years to come if things go well.

Isaiah Wilson, OT

Projected: Round 2, Pick No. 64 (Seahawks)

Seattle needs to improve its position as a right tackle, and although Wilson (6-6, 350) may not be the best pass blocker, his brute strength made him a dominant presence on the right edge in Georgia. It will fit perfectly with the physical attack of the Seahawks.

Solomon Kindley, G

Projected: Round 3, Pick No. 73 (Jaguars)

The Jaguars could use an upgrade on the right guard, and Kindley (6-3, 337) has the potential to do just that. It was a big part of a Bulldog attack that logged 185.9 yards per game on the ground and will be Georgia's third lineman in this year's draft. His physique should make him an effective career blocker, and his skill should allow him to become a solid inside pass blocker.

Jake Fromm, QB

Projected: Round 3, Pick No. 98 (Patriots)

Fromm may not possess an elite arm like some of the quarterbacks projected to get ahead of him, but his intelligence, decision-making skills, and leadership qualities still make him a solid choice to fill the great shoes Tom left behind. Brady. It should fit well into Bill Belichick's system and could give Jarrett Stidham the competition for the Patriots' initial job.

J.R. Reed, S

Projected: Round 4, Pick No. 145 (Eagles)

Reed's measurables aren't the most impressive you'll find among defenders, but what he lacks in explosiveness he makes up for with a high football IQ and a great family pedigree. His father Jake was an NFL catcher with the Vikings and Saints, and his uncle Dale Carter was a longtime defensive defender. The Eagles' high school was pretty poor last season, so Reed's heady game could offer them a boost.

Rodrigo Blankenship, K

Projected: Round 5, Pick No. 172 (Patriots)

The Patriots released veteran Stephen Gostkowski in March, which means they still need a kicker. Who better to replace him than the love of America, Hot Rod? While Blankenship may be best known for his sexy glasses, his friendship with Quavo and his amazing ability to spit out some pretty sick bars, he's a pretty good kicker, too. He made 80 of 97 (82.5 percent) field goal attempts for his career, including 27 of 33 (81.8 percent) in 2019, earning him the honors of Lou Groza as the nation's best placeholder. He hit a 55-yard run in the 2018 college football playoff against Oklahoma, so he definitely has the range to kick in the NFL.

Charlie Woerner, TE

Projected: Round 7, Pick No. 254 (Broncos)

Woerner was not a great pass receiver in his four years at Georgia and is not particularly great for a 6-5, 244-pound blocking tight end. But what it lacks in size and skill, it makes up for in its aggressiveness. He's willing to go the extra mile when it comes to insulation blocks. Those are the types of traits teams are looking for toward the end of the draft.