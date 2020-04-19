New York Pandemic Numbers Drop, But Governor Cuomo Warns, "Only Halftime" – Deadline

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that New York state may have "passed the high point" of pandemic infections, but urged public restraint to be lax with precautions.

"If the data continues, and if this trend continues, we have passed the high point," Cuomo said, speaking at a press conference at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset, Long Island.

"The recent news is good, that we are on the other side of the plateau and the numbers are going down," he said. "But that is good news only compared to the terrible news we were living with, which is that constant increase."

Another 507 residents of the state have died, Cusom said. But the total number of hospitalizations continues to decline in the past 24 hours, albeit slightly. There are now 16,213 hospitalized, down from 16,967 the day before.

Although hospitalization numbers are falling, there are still people who are heading for medical treatment. Another 1,384 patients were admitted to hospitals on Saturday. The death toll in New York State is 13,869.

"Don't be cocky," said Cuomo. "Don't be arrogant. This virus has overtaken us every step of the way. This is only half time in this whole situation."