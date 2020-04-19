New Website Visualizes How Fast Coronavirus Is Spreading in Each US State USA – BGR

A new website from Instagram co-founders illustrates how fast coronavirus is spreading in every US state. USA

Coronavirus cases in New York and New Jersey appear to have peaked.

States with no orders to stay home are seeing a huge increase in coronavirus cases.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger recently revealed a new website that offers an immersive and accurate view of how quickly the coronavirus is spreading or declining state by state.

The site is called RT.live and uses data from the Covid Monitoring Project, which boasts that it houses the most complete and up-to-date data on coronavirus cases in the country. What makes the website unique is that it not only provides users with raw Covid-19 data, which can be found anywhere, but uses a statistical method to measure the speed at which the virus spreads .

The site explains:

The metric tracked here (Rt) represents the effective virus reproduction rate calculated for each location. It allows us to estimate how many secondary infections are likely to occur from a single infection in a specific area. Values ​​above 1.0 mean that we should expect more cases in that area, values ​​below 1.0 mean that we should expect less.

As it stands now, the state where the coronavirus is spreading fastest is Georgia, which has an Rt value of 1.5. The state where the coronavirus appears to be most under control is Vermont, which has an Rt value of .33.

What is particularly promising is that states that were particularly affected by the coronavirus, such as New York and New Jersey, currently have Rt values ​​of less than 1. This suggests that the coronavirus in both areas has already reached its peak.

To this end, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said over the weekend: "If you look at the past three days, you could argue that we are past the plateau and starting to descend."

In particular, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York hit a two-week low over the weekend.

In total, 23 states currently have an Rt value of 1 or less, while 27 states have an Rt value of greater than 1. Therefore, while the home stay policies in various states are clearly working, states like North Dakota, Oklahoma and Iowa – which have been slow or reluctant to implement similar orders – are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases.

CNN reports:

Just as cases begin to stabilize in some big cities and along the coasts, the coronavirus is on fire in rural states across the heart of the United States, where there has been a small but significant increase this week. Playing amid these outbreaks is a clash between a border culture that values ​​individual freedom and personal responsibility, and the onerous but necessary restrictions to contain a new biological threat.

Speaking to TechCrunchKrieger said they built the website because they believe "the effective infection rate is one of the best ways to understand how COVID is spreading."

He also said that they were "able to get it from idea to launch in just a few days due to all of our shared history and context."

the Rt.live The website itself is particularly easy to navigate and has a number of useful tools. For example, it's easy to see what state-specific Rt values ​​were a week or two earlier. This makes it easy to see how far preventive measures are working. Incidentally, 49 states had an Rt value greater than 1 just two weeks ago.

You can also view Rt data at the regional level as you explore Rt data in states that do not yet have refuge policies. Speaking of which, the only states that still Shelter requests are not in North and South Dakota, Nebraska, and Arkansas.

Image Source: Anut21ng Photo / Shutterstock