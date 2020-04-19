NeNe Leakes' latest photo gets fans to criticize his eyebrows: "Tone them up a bit!"

NeNe Leakes shared a photo in which he flaunts a rather bold look, and some fans made sure to tell him that he needs to tone it down a bit. NeNe really wanted to offer gratitude to his fans, who supported his new music.

As you probably already know, NeNe surprised fans when she dropped a song and has also been posting several fan clips that did the "Hunni Challenge,quot;.

"I woke up this morning feeling really grateful for all the love that was shown to my single,quot; Come Get This HUNNI ", these streaming platforms have gone off like a rocket … keep coming those videos because I'll post them all day #hunnichallenge #getthishunni Available on all streaming platforms & # 39; NeNe captioned his post.

Someone said, "Tone up those gurllll eyebrows," and another follower agreed, "My thoughts exactly." She is pretty anyway, she doesn't need those caterpillars. Less is more. & # 39;

Another follower wrote: ‘You look beautiful, but your eyebrows are too big. I can not ".

Someone else said, "That's the first thing I noticed. Thank you," and another follower also had something to say about the eyebrows: "Nice picture, but what about those eyebrows, Ma?"

Another follower said that they liked NeNe more as a natural woman without plastic interventions: ‘Who are you? Nene's pre-plastic surgery was beautiful. "

A fan addressed the fact that only Marlo Hampton supported NeNe: ‘His followers are important. Only Marlo republished your song. That just says a lot. "

One fan said, "@neneleakes the song is not showing on Apple Music or iTunes in the United States," and this observation has been made by more people.

Ad

NeNe started the challenge involving people dancing on her song, not too long ago, and has been posting all kinds of people showing off their best dance moves on her social media account.



Post views:

0 0