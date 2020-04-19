NBA YoungBoy sparks suicide fear with cryptic tweet after brandishing guns on Instagram Live

Instagram

While the followers of the rapper & # 39; Valuable Pain & # 39; Worried about his state of mind after his suicide tweet, others hope he is simply hinting at the title of his next album.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke again He has sparked concern among his fans after he posted a cryptic tweet hinting at suicidal thoughts on Sunday, April 19. The 20-year-old rapper's haunting tweet simply said, "Suicide."

Without any explanation or follow-up tweet, people have been voicing their concerns about the Baton Rouge star's mental health. "I feel like everyone commenting on this loss should offer prayers or some real guidance. This man needs to be surrounded by love because you can clearly see the pain in his eyes. Don't let the devil take over," he commented in his post.

Another echoed the observation: "Do not let the DEVIL deceive and win you. That is all your soul wants. You have power over him and his demons. Address the Most High by your strength. Be a strong brother." Someone else left a similar message to YoungBoy, "Keep your hair strong, you have children who love you and need you."

A concerned fan wrote: "I finally have a panic attack." Meanwhile, someone else blamed YoungBoy's girlfriend Iyanna Mayweather a.k.a. YaYa Mayweather for his alleged troubled state, "Yaya got it that way."

Others, meanwhile, were speculating whether hit creator "Outside Today" was hinting at the title of their next album or song. "Better be the name of the next album without a joke," wrote one. Another commented, "BETTER WILL BE A NEW SONG CALLED THAT." Someone else asked, "What are you trying to say man? It better be a new song or album."

YoungBoy's tweet about suicide comes just hours after he seemed to be having fun partying with his entourage. In an Instagram Live video, the hip-hop star was seen brandishing weapons and smoking while dancing in cars. One of his friends, who apparently took the video, was showing a stack of cash.