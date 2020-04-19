NASCAR driver is kicked out of iRacing event while wearing a giraffe costume

Matt DiBenedetto is a poorly behaved giraffe.

The NASCAR driver inexplicably decided to put on a jumpsuit full of animals on Sunday afternoon in the iRacing Pro Series before being kicked out of the event for intentionally hitting Ryan Preece. He also shot a strange video while still wearing the costume.

It seems that horror comedy is still in fashion.

"It was very hot and I was sweating a lot," DiBenedetto said to the camera before giving an awkward giggle.

DiBenedetto had fun with his DQ after completing 112 laps.

William Byron won the race at virtual Richmond. Timmy Hill finished second and Parker Kligerman was third.

The iRacing Series has had strong early returns for NASCAR during the coronavirus pandemic, but has had black eyes in recent weeks, especially due to Kyle Larson's use of the N-word during a live broadcast last weekend. . Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing as a result of the incident. It also lost its main sponsors.

The next official iRacing event is scheduled for April 26, at Talladega virtual.