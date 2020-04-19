"My last position,quot;: in South Korea, a protester's lone fight against Samsung

It took prosecutors more than six years of investigation and trial to win the strange sentences. Samsung's top executives, like other chaebol leaders, have been convicted of serious crimes over the years, but have spent little time behind bars. Lee Kun-hee, the ill president, was twice convicted of bribery and other corruption charges, but never spent a day in jail.

Her son Lee Jae-yong, who has essentially led the conglomerate since a heart attack incapacitated his father, was sentenced to five years for a bribe in 2017, in connection with a scandal involving President Park Geun-hye, who was convicted. for collecting millions of dollars of bribes from Samsung and other large companies, leading to his expulsion and eventual imprisonment. But Mr. Lee was released after less than a year. (The father and son are not related to Lee Sang-hoon).

"When you think of Samsung, you can first think of its modern image of its smartphones," said Ha Sung-ae, a religious scholar who has helped organize a support group for Mr. Kim. "But few cases can better illustrate what can happen when you challenge Samsung for its dirty bottom than Kim Yong-hee's."

Kim began organizing workers shortly after joining Samsung's aerospace unit in 1982. He said he was attacked by thugs and kidnapped by Samsung officials, but that only strengthened his determination.

"Knowledge is power," Mr. Kim handwritten in a brochure that he distributed to workers in 1991, urging them to defend their right to unionize, which is guaranteed by the South Korean Constitution.

That year, sir. Kim said a 20-year-old Samsung employee told her that she had been raped by her boss and asked her to help expose him. But Samsung, on the other hand, accused Mr. Kim of sexually assaulting the woman and fired him, according to court documents.

The woman said in a notarized statement that Mr. Kim had not assaulted her and sued Samsung, demanding that she return her job. The company eventually reinstated him, on the condition that he drop his lawsuit and spend a year at a Samsung construction site in Russia.