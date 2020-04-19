Multiple victims in Nova Scotia shooting, according to police

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia were looking for a man on Sunday who they said had shot several people on Saturday night.
Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the small rural community of Portapique, which is about 35 miles from Truro, Nova Scotia.
A police spokeswoman, Cpl. Lisa Croteau said Sunday morning that there were multiple victims, but did not specify how many and whether they were injured or killed.
Authorities identified the gunman as Gabriel Wortman, 51. It was not immediately clear what the reason for the shooting was.
"He is considered armed and dangerous," Cpl. Croteau said. "We are asking the public if you see it, not get close."
Mr. Wortman may be driving "what appears to be an RCMP vehicle and may be wearing an RCMP uniform," authorities said in Twitter.
Authorities said a difference between his car and the official police vehicles was the car number, which was 28B11 in the passenger's rear window.
"If you see 28B11, call 911 right away," police said.
Authorities are also asking people to avoid Highway 4 near the Hidden Hilltop camp in the Glenholme community.
"Please stay inside your homes and close your doors," authorities said.
