Multiple victims in Nova Scotia shooting, according to police

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia were looking for a man on Sunday who they said had shot several people on Saturday night.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the small rural community of Portapique, which is about 35 miles from Truro, Nova Scotia.

A police spokeswoman, Cpl. Lisa Croteau said Sunday morning that there were multiple victims, but did not specify how many and whether they were injured or killed.

Authorities identified the gunman as Gabriel Wortman, 51. It was not immediately clear what the reason for the shooting was.