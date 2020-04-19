More than 1,300 Ohio inmates test positive for coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States. USA, It seems that prisons are getting the worst part. According to authorities, more than 1,300 inmates tested positive for coronavirus at three facilities in Ohio.

Massive tests are being conducted at the three facilities that house the prisoners: the Marion Correctional Institution, the Pickaway Correctional Institution and the Franklin Medical Center, according to CNN.

Prison officials are isolating inmates and using sanitation equipment to disinfect common areas, said spokeswoman JoEllen Smith of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).

Inmates who test positive are being separated from the general public, Smith said Saturday. Due to the situation, volunteer activities and visits were suspended and the department is working on alternative media for inmates.

Alternative options include one free video visit per week, two free phone calls per week and eight free emails per month, according to Smith.

In addition to disinfecting common areas, meal times have been reduced to twice a day, but calories have increased from 2,500 to 2,700, Smith said. Inmates have been told to sleep from head to toe to help prevent further spread of the virus.

The ODRC is also not accepting symptomatic inmates arriving from county jails and is evaluating inmates who are being released, according to Smith.

PrisonerThose who enter are held in an area for a minimum of five weeks after arrival so they can be monitored for symptoms and separated from the existing inmate population, Smith said.

Melanie Amato, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Health, said authorities decided to evaluate all inmates and staff at the facilities beginning Thursday and that the results have returned in stages.

Amato said 103 staff members also tested positive for Marion. One of those staff members died, and no additional details were immediately available about the death.

