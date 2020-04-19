Model Iskra Lawrence gives birth at home during confinement

WENN

The 29-year-old British model officially became a mother when she gave birth to her first child through a home birth during the quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.



British model Iskra Lawrence She is a new mom.

The 29-year-old welcomed her first child through a home birth during the coronavirus blockade, and went to Instagram on Sunday, April 19, 2020 to share the happy news, revealing that she is "amazed".

She did not offer details or photos of her birth, but the post came just days after Iskra revealed that the baby was three days late.

The model also explained that she will take a little time off social media to enjoy life as a new mom.

She wrote: "When I'm ready, I can't wait to share more details with all of you about my home birth and this little human we love beyond measure. I can't thank you enough for the love and support throughout this journey. .. "

"We are all safe and well and just in heaven: it will be a great decision to determine how much to share online with millions of people and, as you know, most of you have shown nothing but kindness, but we have also received death threats and I hate, so I feel super protective and I never want my baby to feel like we've been exposed to them too much and that they never had a choice if they wanted to share intimate details or photos. "

"So it is a new territory because I am very open with you about many aspects of my life and my health, etc … so thanks again for sending everyone so much love."

Lawrence and her sports boyfriend Philip Payne announced that they were expecting their first child together in November.