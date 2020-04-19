Model Iskra Lawrence and boyfriend Philip Payne welcome first child

Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic
Oh baby baby
Model Iskra Lawrence has a lot to celebrate The 29-year-old star shared the exciting and special news that she and her boyfriend, Philip PayneThey welcomed their first child together.
At this time, the couple plans to keep personal details about their little one to themselves. However, the British model opened up about being a first-time father and a new "family of three."
"I have no idea how to think now, let alone,quot; make an ad post, "but I feel so close to so many of you," his long Instagram post began. "You have been my family online for so many years and I am more than overwhelmed to tell you that Baby P has arrived."
She added: "Daddy and I @philipapayne are taking the time to amaze us that we are now a family of three and when I am ready I can't wait to share more details with all of you about my home birth and this little human that we love. Without measure ".
Unlike most celebrities and influencers, the proud mom explained that she feels more "protective,quot; than she posts online now that she has something to think about for someone else's well-being.
"It will be a great decision to find out how much to share online with millions of people," he shared. "As you know, most of you have shown nothing but kindness, but we have also received death threats and hatred."
The British star hopes to find a balance between uploading content on her little nugget, while still maintaining some privacy.
"I feel super protective and I never want my baby to feel like we were over-exposed and that they never had a choice if they wanted to share intimate details or photos," she added. "So it is a new territory because I am very open with you about many aspects of my life and health, etc."
However, despite that decision, Iskra expressed her gratitude to her followers for all her "love and support,quot; during her pregnancy trip.
"Thanks for reading all of this, we are all safe and well and in heaven," he said. "So thanks again for sending everyone so much love."
At this time, Philip has not shared the news about his baby. However, in November, he shared his enthusiasm for being a father.
"How did I get this blessing, what did I do to deserve so much happiness and favor? I am completely amazed by his grace," he captioned his post. "A lot has changed so fast in such a short time and I would be lying if I didn't say that everything has been spinning around me hahaha many emotions, AF excited, scared, vulnerable, you ask, right?" I have what it takes? I'm ready? How do I become the best dad? "
He added: "I am going to be the best possible father because I have the best partner I could have. You will be an incredible mother @iskra and I will give you and this little soul everything I have. WE ARE GOING TO KILL IIIIT !!!! "
It seems they already are! Congratulations to the couple for the new addition to their family.
%MINIFYHTML7f1358c5f231b8ae51ec95d5d4f6e8f412%%MINIFYHTML7f1358c5f231b8ae51ec95d5d4f6e8f413%