Model Iskra Lawrence and boyfriend Philip Payne welcome first child

Oh baby baby

Model Iskra Lawrence has a lot to celebrate The 29-year-old star shared the exciting and special news that she and her boyfriend, Philip PayneThey welcomed their first child together.

At this time, the couple plans to keep personal details about their little one to themselves. However, the British model opened up about being a first-time father and a new "family of three."

"I have no idea how to think now, let alone,quot; make an ad post, "but I feel so close to so many of you," his long Instagram post began. "You have been my family online for so many years and I am more than overwhelmed to tell you that Baby P has arrived."

She added: "Daddy and I @philipapayne are taking the time to amaze us that we are now a family of three and when I am ready I can't wait to share more details with all of you about my home birth and this little human that we love. Without measure ".