Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: the key stats you need to know in the GOAT debate

ESPN's long-awaited documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; will show a younger generation of NBA fans that Michael Jordan is much more than a guy who sells retro sneakers. For those who witnessed Jordan's greatness over the course of two fights with the Bulls, this will reinforce the belief that he is the best player to touch the court.

A current star has complicated that GOAT conversation (the greatest of all time), of course. He must argue for putting LeBron James over Jordan, and James' case will only get stronger as he continues to raise individual leaderboards and chase championships in Los Angeles.

MORE: Release Date, TV Schedule for ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot;

Bill Bender of Sporting News has a helpful guide with the most important talking points if you're ready to discuss MJ vs. LeBron, but we are simply here to provide you with the facts you need to justify your choice. Don't be the person yelling "six rings,quot; without a backup plan.

Before the Sunday night premiere of "The Last Dance,quot;, here's a closer look at the state of the GOAT debate.

Lebron James https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/28/4b/lebron-james-030520-ftr-getty_tue573m7405y1amyzlh6o54j5.jpg?t=-1391970016,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: regular season statistics

Jordan is superior in the scoring department, but James grabs rebounds and assists at a higher rate. While both players are known for their tenacious wing defense, Jordan finished first in the league in steals three times in his career. James has yet to claim a theft title.

In terms of longevity, James has a clear advantage. The gap in the total number will widen as long as James remains healthy and doesn't appear to be closing at age 35.

Jordan Per game LeBron 30.1 points 27.1 6.2 Rebounds 7.4 5.3 Assists 7.4 2.3 Steals 1.6 0.8 Blocks 0.8 2.7 Lost the ball 3.5 38.3 Minutes 38.4 49.7 Field goal % 50.4 32.7 % Of 3 points 34.4 83.5 Free shot % 73.5

Jordan Totals LeBron 1,072 Games 1,258 32,292 points 34,087 6,672 Rebounds 9,353 5,633 Assists 9,298 2,514 Steals 2,011 893 Blocks 951 2,924 Lost the ball 4,402 41,011 Minutes 48,329

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: advanced statistics of the regular season

It's about which category you choose when it comes to advanced statistics. VORP and Win Shares favor James, but PER and Box Plus / Minus go to Jordan.

Pick a side, nerds! (That is a term of affection).

Jordan Advanced LeBron 27.9 Player efficiency rating 27.5 116.1 Value on replacement 133.2 9.2 Box Plus / Minus 8.9 214.0 Earning shares 236.1 56.9 % Of true shot 58.6 33.3 % Of use 31.5

Michael Jordan https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d0/5d/michael-jordan-021615-ftr-gettyjpg_1gifxnq4r859f1uvgb8ezkp3uh.jpg?t=-1742172453,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: Playoff statistics

The playoff statistics reflect what Jordan and James produce during the regular season. Despite James's increased use and efficiency from beyond the arc over the course of his career, it's worth noting that he shoots the same percentage as Jordan from the 3-point range (33.2).

Oh, and about the lazy narrative that claims James shrinks in great games – his postseason lines are often more impressive than his regular-season performances. That is not a smart way to argue against him.

Jordan Playoffs per game LeBron 33.4 points 28.9 6.4 Rebounds 8.9 5.7 Assists 7.1 2.1 Steals 1.8 0.9 Blocks 1.0 3.1 Lost the ball 3.6 41.8 Minutes 42.0 48.7 Field goal % 49.1 33.2 % Of 3 points 33.2 82.8 Free shot % 74.3

Jordan Playoff Totals LeBron 179 Games 239 5,987 points 6,911 1,152 Rebounds 2,122 1,022 Assists 1,687 376 Steals 419 158 Blocks 232 546 Lost the ball 866 7,474 Minutes 10,049

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: advanced playoff statistics

Jordan is the all-time playoff leader in PER and Box Plus / Minus, and has the highest usage percentage, but James beats all of them in VORP and Win Shares. So yeah, these guys are pretty good.

Jordan Advanced LeBron 28.6 Player efficiency rating 28.3 24.7 Value on replacement 30.8 11.1 Box Plus / Minus 10.2 39.8 Earning shares 51.0 56.8 % Of true shot 57.9 35.6 % Of use 32.2

Michael Jordan https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d7/8b/michael-jordan-091919-getty-ftrjpg_t2eiwtranpan15pq39v60uglb.jpg?t=-2076477759,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: recognitions and awards

And here's the big one, Jordan fans have championships in their back pockets. MJ was a perfect 6-0 in the NBA Finals and never needed a Game 7 to win those series.

James has gone 3-6 in his nine NBA Finals appearances, but he also controlled the Eastern Conference with the Cavaliers and the Heat for nearly an entire decade. Another title or MVP would provide a huge boost to your resume.