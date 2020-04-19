Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: How to Properly Address the GOAT Debate

ESPN's 10-part documentary "The Last Dance,quot; will chronicle Michael Jordan's six championship career with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

It will also ignite another round of the endless generational debate for NBA fans that appears on social media every day.

MJ or LeBron? LeBron or MJ? Is Jordan still the best basketball player in NBA history? Or has James surpassed MJ and taken the throne forever?

If you are going to do this, then do it well. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to solve the GOAT argument with your friends.

Put a ring on it

This conversation begins with the six-finger plot directly from the movie "Bad Teacher,quot;.

Is this really the only argument you need?

Jordan's trump card is six NBA Championships in six NBA Finals with six MVPs from the NBA Finals. Jordan never went to Game 7 in the NBA Finals.

For a generation of NBA fans who grew up with Sunday's "NBA Inside Stuff,quot; and "NBA on NBC,quot; classics, Jordan is the gold standard for winning. Aside from Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA championships with the Celtics, no one else can claim to be the best accomplished player on the best team.

"The Last Dance,quot; will surely reinforce those arguments that MJ fans can recite from memory.

Jordan retired for a season and a half after Chicago's first three mobs. Jordan returned in March 1995, and the Bulls lost in six games to the Magic in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in May. Chicago swept Orlando in the playoffs the following season.

It could be argued that Jordan could have won eight consecutive championships had he not retired.

Perhaps the most impressive part of this race are those legends who didn't receive a ring because of Jordan. Half of the 1992 Olympic "Dream Team,quot; does not have a championship ring. Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, John Stockton and Karl Malone lost to Jordan with championship caliber teams in the Eastern Conference playoffs or the NBA Finals.

Now take it off

LeBron James is 3-6 in the NBA Finals, but he also appeared in eight consecutive Finals series with the Heat or the Cavs from 2011-19. The Eastern Conference went through James for almost a whole decade.

James prevented the Celtics, Bulls, Hawks and Raptors from reaching the NBA Finals on that stretch.

How much do you value simply reaching the final but not winning everything? Elgin Baylor, Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain combined for a 3-19 record in the NBA Finals. Does that diminish them as players? Of course not.

James signed with the Lakers in 2019, and after a disastrous first season, Los Angeles had the best record in the Western Conference before the COVID-19 outbreak suspended the 2019-20 NBA season.

The point is, James still has room to add more appearances in the NBA Finals. A championship or two in Los Angeles as the final act would add to that legacy.

Recognize different times

Former Pistons center Bill Laimbeer once suggested that Jordan could not have taken the 2015 Cavaliers to the NBA Finals, but then undermined him by saying that today's NBA is soft.

Well, what is it? Jordan won all those championships during an era that is perceived as more physical, while James thrives in an era where pace and space reign supreme. James was not crushed by the "Bad Boys,quot; Pistons every time he drove to the basket, but Jordan did not have to go through the Warriors, a dynasty that may be the largest talent pool ever assembled in the history of the sport. .

James could have dominated during Jordan's time, and Jordan could have dominated the current NBA landscape. It is a wash when you speak different times.

Run the numbers and prizes

Jordan and James fans treat this argument as accountants when looking for any statistical advantage. Here are the key talking points.

Statistics

James, in his seventeenth season since leaving after high school, is third in NBA history with 34,087 points. He averaged 27.1 points per game in his career and won the scoring title once. Jordan scored 32,292 points in NBA season 15 after three years in college, which is good for fifth place of all time. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game with 10 scoring titles.

James is in the top 50 in rebounds (9,353), which is way ahead of Jordan (6,672) at number 129. James is also eighth in assists (9,298), which is ahead of Jordan (5,633) in number 45).

James has the statistical advantage due to the overall factor.

Awards

They both won Rookie of the Year and won the All-Star Game MVP three times.

Jordan was five times MVP and 14 times All-Star. James has 16 appearances in the All-Star Game and four MVP awards. James has the upper hand in all NBA honors with 15, while Jordan was an 11-time NBA pick.

Jordan was a defensive team selection nine times and Defensive Player of the Year in 1987-88.

Jordan has an advantage in awards, and that defensive presence is a great reason why.

Don't make up arguments

Here are six quick arguments to avoid:

1. "Jordan's teams were loaded."

Maybe the second squad of three mobs, but not the first squad of three mobs. Here's a reminder of what that first championship roster looked like, a year Scottie Pippen was not on the All-Star team.

2. "LeBron has no help."

He had superstar help in Miami with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He had Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Cleveland. Anthony Davis is his running mate in Los Angeles. The idea that James doesn't have enough around him is simply not true.

3. "Jordan couldn't lead a team alone."

Go see the "Flu Game,quot; against the Jazz in the 1997 NBA Finals again.

4. "LeBron doesn't have the killer instinct."

Go watch Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the Spurs again.

5. "MJ lovers are validating their childhood."

Maybe a little. Look at the tweets during "The Last Dance,quot;.

6. "LeBron lovers are trapped in the now. It's a millennial thing."

Maybe a little more. Watch the responses during "The Last Dance,quot;.

Have fun with it

At the end of the day, it's okay to appreciate the greatness of MJ and LeBron, and realize that they play different styles at different times. It's okay to take a side (I'll still take Jordan on this one).

So, have fun with it. There is no wrong answer.