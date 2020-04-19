Meghan Markle to give her first television interview since resigning from royalty

Meghan Markle is coming out of hiding amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to give her first television interview since she and Prince Harry officially resigned as members of the royal family.

Good morning america He has been promoting a special interview with Markle who will be part of the show on Monday, April 20, and the Duchess of Sussex will speak about the new Disney documentary. Elephant, which she narrated and is currently available for streaming on Disney +.

"In GMA Monday, Meghan Markle with an exclusive first look at the Disney documentary Elephant,"Says a voiceover in a new Good morning america promo featuring presenters Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

According to The Daily Mail, The feature-length documentary follows a herd of elephants that travel 1,000 miles through Zimbabwe and Botswana. In the promotional poster and illustrations for the film, Markle is credited as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry was reportedly with the former Suits actress when she recorded the voiceover, but her 11-month-old son Archie Harrison was back home. The cameras really caught Harry saying to then Disney CEO Bob Iger, "You know, she does voiceovers,quot; while on the red carpet during the London premiere of The Lion King in July 2019.

Harry also told Iger that Meghan would be interested in collaborating with the company, and Iger said, “Sure. We'd love to try it. "

Just a few weeks later, Markle was apparently in the studio and ready to record. He reportedly signed a voice-over agreement with Disney with the stipulation that his compensation would be a donation to Elephants Without Borders.

Since making their Megxit announcement on January 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved from the UK and landed for the first time on Vancouver Island in Canada. But now the couple are reportedly renting a $ 10 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Over the past week, the couple has participated in the food delivery for the Project Angel Food charity. They have also been seen walking their dogs and spending time together while distancing themselves socially.

The property they have rented is "paparazzi-proof," says one source, and has two monitored checkpoints. The house also has a swimming pool, gym and landscaped gardens.



