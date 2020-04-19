Massive virus test in nursing homes seeks to combat loneliness

AMMERSCHWIR – Some were born into this maze of small rooms in what used to be a hospital, dating from the 17th century. Many are likely to die here. And they are all currently confined to their rooms, they are denied the simple comfort of human company.

Residents of the Weiss nursing home in eastern France want to chat face-to-face, play board games, share meals. And so, each gave a vial of blood to test for the coronavirus, as did each staff member, around 580 tests in all. The goal: to identify who should be isolated and who will be free to leave their rooms.

"We spend all of our days between those four walls, that's all, we are not allowed to go out. We don't even have the right to go out into the hallway," said Henry Bohn, a 69-year-old man who suffered a stroke that left him in a chair. wheel. “They bring us breakfast, lunch and dinner here in the room. Fortunately, we have the sun these days and it helps, but we miss the essentials. ”

An Associated Press photographer spent two days chronicling virus tests at three of the 10 nursing homes in the Haut-Rhin region of France, where local authorities ordered extensive tests. The site in Ammerschwir poses particular problems with its small rooms and long hallways, and residents with often severe cognitive difficulties.

“It is difficult for them to remember the rules that we give them. When we put masks on them, they barely keep them, and they need to socialize and get out of their rooms, ”said Sylvie Ghiringhelli, the chief nurse.

Some patients go out anyway, crowd in the hallways, or sit in the common room before they can be gently led back.

The elderly represent a disproportionate proportion of coronavirus victims worldwide, and that is especially true in nursing homes, which have seen a horrible number of deaths worldwide.

In France, nursing home deaths represent more than a third of the country's total 17,000 coronavirus victims, figures the government is now meticulously documenting after weeks of pressure. Infections have swept across the nation's 7,000 nursing homes, with more than 15,000 confirmed cases among patients and 8,900 among staff between March 1 and April 14.

And nowhere has it been more deadly than in eastern France, near the German border, where the outbreak began at an evangelical gathering in the city of Mulhouse. Overall mortality in Haut-Rhin increased 143% from March 1 to April 6, according to government figures.

Restricting residents to their rooms may have a different cost.

"The confinement stopped all community meals in the dining room, it stopped all forms of social life," said Ghiringhelli. “There are no more activities, there are no more visits. Our residents bear the consequences. "

Marie Louise Kopp's room is full of memories [photos, Chinese cats, octagonal paintings] to help activate a 79-year-old memory that increases and decreases.

"My son was coming to visit me and a family, but now no one can," he said, with an intact newspaper on his lap. "Everyone stays home with this crisis."

It's unclear when visitors will be allowed again, but nursing home staff hope everyone's test will allow most residents to leave their rooms at least without fear of infection. Results are expected next week and the local administration and nursing home directors will meet to discuss next steps.

Elsewhere, France has closed nursing homes after two positive tests and simply assumed that anyone with symptoms was infected.

"The tests may allow us to partially resume life, community meals and small group activities," said Ghiringhelli. "And to repair social ties."

___

Lori Hinnant reported from Paris.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak