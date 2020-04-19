Luenell allows daughter to return home after temporary ban: she wasn't taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously

Last month, Luenell made it very clear that he was taking his health very seriously in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. BET revealed that the comedian actually distanced herself socially from her own daughter after the young woman did not take him seriously.

The 61-year-old woman said she refused to allow her daughter, Da’Nelle Cambell, to enter her home because she was not taking adequate precautions. She wrote on her Instagram account in March: "I have to make the best decision for myself and my husband," who already has an illness.

The comedian accused Millennials of believing that baby boomers were being dramatic and overly cautious due to ignorance and fear. However, she believes that older generations are at considerable risk, which, according to the CDC, is.

Luenell accused the same demographic of failing to take the proper precautions, and because it is her life she has to worry about, she had no choice but to temporarily ban her daughter from coming for the time being, or at least until she starts taking it. the pandemic more seriously.

However, during a new conversation with TMZ, Luenell stated that her daughter returned to live in the house with her, but that she has to meet strict guidelines. The 61-year-old woman said in her conversation with the media that she never fired her, simply "quarantined her."

Luenell stated that her daughter has her own place, but she often goes to hers to hang out. When asked what words of advice she has for other parents who have children who do not listen, she said they put themselves "naked at the door."

The comedian said they have a "mud bath," so his daughter can take off all of her clothes, wash it in the washing machine, wash her hands and maybe even her face while they do it.

During an interview last month with Fox Soul, she told Claudia Jordan that her daughter was "collateral damage,quot; and that she was doing what she had to do to keep her and her husband safe.



