Lori Loughlin earns small victory in college admission case, judge calls coercion allegations "disturbing,quot;

Fuller House Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli earned a small victory in court this week when the federal judge in his college admission scandal case responded to his claim that the FBI told Rick Singer to lie about the money they supposedly paid to get their daughters. at USC.

According to People magazine, last month the Loughlin and Giannulli legal team filed a motion to dismiss their case. They alleged that Singer's "belated government disclosure,quot; notes, the mastermind behind the scandal, allegedly showing that government agents attempted to "catch,quot; Loughlin and Giannulli and "nail them,quot; at all costs. "

In fact, it is disturbing, as in all other 'misbehaviors'. From the FBI we hear about these days … "The judge classifies the alleged misconduct of the alleged investigator (FBI) in the Lori Loughlin case as,quot; serious and disturbing " https://t.co/PeayB6rNBQ – Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 18, 2020

In response, US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton wrote Friday that the Loughlin and Giannulli allegations are "serious and disturbing."

"In those notes, Singer describes a troublesome conversation," Gorton wrote in the memo.

Singer began cooperating with the FBI before charges were filed against Loughlin and Giannulli, and last October he wrote in the previously undisclosed notes that FBI agents "aggressively pressured him and directly ordered him to lie to obtain incriminating information from the possible defendants. "

Judge Gorton wrote in his response that the court considers Singer's notes to be "serious and disturbing." He added that government officials are allowed to train cooperating witnesses during an investigation, but are not allowed to "bribe the commission of a crime."

The judge has asked prosecutors to respond to Loughlin and Giannulli's accusations before May 1, and will then decide whether or not to continue the case.

The infamous rowing photos of Lori Loughlin's daughters "paddling,quot; have been released! 👀 https://t.co/OskjRGgK0f – InStyle (@InStyle) April 19, 2020

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli face charges of conspiracy to commit bribes in federal programs, conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services and wire fraud. Both have pleaded not guilty.

After the couple filed their motion to dismiss the case, prosecutors released two photos of their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose that they say Loughlin and Giannulli used to demonstrate that their daughters were on the rowing team despite the fact that none played sports.

Ad

Prosecutors say the couple paid $ 500,000 through Singer to the University of Southern California as a bribe to be accepted into the school as crew recruits. However, Loughlin and Giannulli claim it was a donation.



Post views:

0 0