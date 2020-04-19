Lime reactivates small fleets of scooters, offering free transportation for health and police professionals.

Electronic scooter exchange company Lime is reviving small scooter fleets in about a dozen cities and will offer free 30-minute trips for healthcare workers and law enforcement officers, the company announced. His Lime Aid initiative is intended to address the need for transportation for essential workers while socially distancing himself amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Micro mobility plays a critical role in moving people seamlessly through cities, and as an individual form of transportation, scooters can help fill a comprehensive transportation gap at this important time," the company said in a statement. . It will partner with cities to determine the best locations for scooters. Lime says in the statement that the scooters are intended to be used only for essential trips, such as to the grocery store or doctor's office, not for fun or for other purposes.

The company plans to start Lime Aid in the first batch of cities, which includes Austin, Baltimore, Columbus, Dallas, Nashville, Norfolk, Virginia, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, and Washington D.C. in the United States; Berlin and Cologne in Germany; Paris France; Rimini, Italy; and Tel Aviv, Israel. Lime says it will expand to other cities in the coming weeks.

Lime, the world's largest electronic scooter exchange company with some 120,000 scooters in 30 countries, said in March that it would suspend service in nearly two dozen countries. Last week, The edge He learned that Lime was buying the assets of the defunct skateboard company Boosted.