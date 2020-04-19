Liam Payne confirms that a One Direction meeting is taking place

Liam Payne / Instagram
This is the best song ever.
Sunday afternoon, Liam Payne went to instagram live with swedish DJ Alesso to talk about new music (the two recently released their collaborative single "Midnight,quot;) but, of course, fans couldn't resist asking a question or two … or much about Only one direction.
As the band's 10th anniversary is only a few months away, fans have recently been speculating that Liam, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan Have something special in store. And if you're wondering, fans have also speculated that Zayn Malik You could also join in the celebrations.
Last weekend, One Directioners noted that Liam, Harry, Louis, and Niall and the official One Direction account started following Zayn on Twitter again after his departure from the band in 2015. In addition, others noted that Zayn is no longer He was listed as a "former member,quot; of the band on Google and has now reappeared as a "vocalist."
Fast forward to today, Liam seems to have confirmed that there is indeed something to the work that involves Some from One Direction members.
"Oh my gosh … there are so many One Direction questions,quot; Alesso told Liam during his Instagram Live. "But I feel like I don't want to put you in the place because I know you can't say too much."
Later, Liam shared that he has been speaking to Niall recently on FaceTime and that "most of us are in London, we have been trying to organize the first FaceTime group with the guys right now."
Added"I can't say too much. Louis fired me for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you're going to have the group chat telling me."
"Oooh, wow, everyone is about to explode," replied Alesso.
"You can go in and replace Zayn and join the band," Liam replied.
Additionally, fans also noted that the band's five albums are now available on Apple Music. and To top it off, the official 1D website has also reacted for the first time since the band began their hiatus in 2016.
Liam first sparked reunion rumors when he said Sun who had connected with his former bandmates to discuss One Direction's anniversary. "We have a 10 year anniversary to come, so we have all been talking a lot over the past few weeks, which has been very nice," he shared. "You hear the voices of many people and you see old content and different things that we haven't seen in a long time or that we've never seen before, it's very interesting."
He added: "There are a number of different things we are all working on to try to make happen and people are forwarding emails."
Earlier this month, Harry caught up with SiriusXM and made fans pass out when asked if he would be willing to meet up with his former bandmates on a Zoom call for a performance inspired by social estrangement. He replied, "I don't know if that was the meeting we had in mind. I don't know if that would be the way to do it. I'll have a quick lap."
