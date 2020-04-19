Liam Payne confirms that a One Direction meeting is taking place

This is the best song ever.

Sunday afternoon, Liam Payne went to instagram live with swedish DJ Alesso to talk about new music (the two recently released their collaborative single "Midnight,quot;) but, of course, fans couldn't resist asking a question or two … or much about Only one direction.

As the band's 10th anniversary is only a few months away, fans have recently been speculating that Liam, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan Have something special in store. And if you're wondering, fans have also speculated that Zayn Malik You could also join in the celebrations.

Last weekend, One Directioners noted that Liam, Harry, Louis, and Niall and the official One Direction account started following Zayn on Twitter again after his departure from the band in 2015. In addition, others noted that Zayn is no longer He was listed as a "former member,quot; of the band on Google and has now reappeared as a "vocalist."

Fast forward to today, Liam seems to have confirmed that there is indeed something to the work that involves Some from One Direction members.