Landlords Supposedly Asking Tenants For Sexual Favors Unable To Pay Rent During Pandemic

Reports of landlord sexual harassment are reportedly increasing as more and more Americans struggle to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Organizations in several states, including Hawaii and Illinois, reported seeing an increase in reports of sexual harassment in the month of April.

"We have received more cases in our office in the past two days than we have received in the past two years," Khara Jabola-Carolus, executive director of the Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women, told BuzzFeed.

One of those complaints came from a woman who said she texted a potential owner asking about a more affordable property when she responded with a photo of her genitals.

Another newly unemployed woman said she asked her landlord if she could pay her April rent once she could get a job. He responded by telling her that she could come and throw a spoon at him.

Those were just two of 10 sexual harassment complaints filed by owners with the Hawaii State State Commission for Women since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

According to BuzzFeed, nearly a third of Americans did not pay their April rent in the first five days of the month. It appears that some landlords are allegedly taking advantage of the crisis, using it as an opportunity to sexually harass tenants struggling to pay the rent.

"We have seen an increase in sexual harassment," said Sheryl Ring, legal director of Open Communities, a fair housing and legal aid agency north of Chicago. She said her organization has seen a threefold increase in housing-related sexual harassment complaints in the past month.

"Since this started, they (the owners) have been taking advantage of the financial difficulties that many of their tenants are having to force their tenants into a sexual rent agreement, which is absolutely illegal," Ring said.

The Federal Fair Housing Act protects tenants from sexual discrimination by landlords as well as potential landlords. Many states also have their own housing laws that prohibit sexual harassment or discrimination.

Landlords who sexually harass tenants is nothing new, but now that large numbers of Americans are unemployed and financially struggling, the situation may make tenants more vulnerable.

According to Ring, women of color and trans women are often the most susceptible to sexual harassment by landlords.

She advises people who are being sexually harassed to do everything possible not to give in to or compromise with the owner's demands.

"You really can't negotiate how much illegality the landlord is willing to do," Ring said.

She says that anyone who is sexually harassed by their landlord should contact their local legal aid or tenant's rights organization and get immediate legal help.

"It is important to know what your rights are as quickly as possible," Ring said. "Even now, just because the courts are closed to most things, does not mean that you have no recourse at this time and cannot be protected."

It is also illegal in all states for a landlord to change locks because a tenant did not comply with their harassment.

"The law is definitely on your side," said Jabola-Carolus, who wrote an online guide on how women in Hawaii can respond to landlord harassment. "There is a recourse, and there is a recourse against retaliation."

