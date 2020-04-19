Lala Kent has to audition to star in Randall Emmett movies – Vanderpump Rules Star wants to be on RHOBH

Lala Kent moved to Hollywood from Utah to become an actress. When she met director Randall Emmett during an audition, it was the beginning of a romance that would later find them preparing to be male and female.

However, just because Randall takes a lot of photos in the movies doesn't mean she's automatically cast for the role she wants. Lala in terms of hearing like everyone else, and she is rejected.

While chatting with People Now, the Vanderpump Rules star explained, "There are a few times I read and Randall says, 'You know, it doesn't fit well,' and I can't take it personally. When we talk about movies, the relationship gets in the background and it's about the business. "

The producer stepped in to explain: "She is always the creative business first. On a commercial level, she is a very good actress and earns what she does and I make her talk to the director and read and do all of that and there have been movies that she didn't end up doing." .

Movies aren't the only thing the couple, who were originally slated to get married yesterday, worked together. They both have a podcast where nothing is forbidden to Lala, but Randall refuses to speak on a sensitive topic: 50 Cent.

Emmett also recently joined the cast of VPR after being spoken on screen for so long.

Kent has his eyes set on another Bravo show he'd love to be in and it's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

‘I think it would be a lot of fun. I have always loved Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I think it is epic. So, being part of something like that and having (a) the Vanderpump Rules Starter Kit as my training. Yes, that would be epic. "

Ad

In regards to her thoughts on Lisa Vanderpump's resignation, the former SUR hostess hopes that LVP will give RHOBH another chance.



Post views:

0 0