Lady Gaga's concert at One World: Together at Home was a huge Buzzkill celebrity in a world that needs some positive energy, but raised a ton of cash

Numerous A-list celebrities gathered on Saturday for the two-hour primetime concert A world together at home – which was hosted by Lady Gaga – and aired simultaneously on CBS, ABC, and NBC. But, for the fans who were tuning in to some uplifting songs and smiles about how we're all in this together, they were extremely disappointed.

Instead of the musicians singing inspiring tunes and a bit of comedy from the hosts to laugh amid the global pandemic, which has left millions of people out of work due to government orders for shelter in place, viewers found themselves with somber melodies that all put in a worse mood than before they saw the special.

They will continue to lose as long as they choose to be out of touch with everyone else. – Angelia (@ angelias201) April 19, 2020

Like Johnny Oleksinski from The New York Post notes, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sang a duet version of the Louis Armstrong classic What a wonderful World "Surrounded by candles like a Bonnie Tyler music video,quot;. She also noted that Taylor Swift sang her song. You will improve soon as if she were "a hospital resident who scribbled a prescription."

It's true: each musician chose to sing the saddest and most obvious songs they could find while in their multi-million dollar homes. None of these celebrities are concerned with making sure they can pay their bills or feed their family, and they seem to be doing well without a paycheck for the foreseeable future. But, that's not the case for many people, not just in the United States, but around the world, and the special muffled tone infuriated many people on Twitter.

"Wow. One world: together at home. * Then * @BBC. And by,quot; BBC, "I mean patronizing, selfish and thank goodness we can switch channels. #OneWorldTogetherAtHome," wrote an unhappy fan.

The lousy concert of "One World Together At Home,quot; made us feel worse https://t.co/qFjSkuxOdb pic.twitter.com/eDz7ZvdHYE – Page six (@PageSix) April 19, 2020

Another added: “Hollywood is promoting the globalist / WHO propaganda on #TogetherAtHome by telling us to stay home from their million dollar second mansions. Meanwhile, millions are unemployed waiting in line at food banks, smashed family businesses, suicides but: "Global Citizens,quot; "One World."

It wasn't just the incredible homes of John Legend, Ellen DeGeneres, Taylor Swift, and Elton John that were the problem for fans, but their luxurious rooms combined with boring holiness and narcissism, as Oleksinski pointed out.

There was no celebration of the human spirit or fun distractions, and it was hard to see for many. However, the concert raised over $ 120 million for workers on the front line of COVID-19, and that is something worth celebrating, despite the fact that it was not a telethon.



