Lady GaGa raises $ 128 million with the concert & # 39; Together at Home & # 39;

The star-studded online concert show has raised nearly $ 128 million for charities to help fight the coronavirus amid the global pandemic.

Lady Gaga& # 39; s "One world: together at home"Special raised nearly $ 128 million in the United States for the coronavirus relief fund.

The two-hour event, which featured remote performances by Gaga, Stevie wonder, Paul MCCARTNEY, Elton John, Lizzoand Taylor Swift Among others, it wasn't planned as a fundraiser, but the big show on Saturday night on April 18, 2020 inspired people across the United States to give.

Gaga started the special with a performance by Charlie Chaplin"Smile" and closed the show with a stellar performance of "La Oración" with Celine dion and Andrea Bocelli.

Global Citizen bosses, who helped put the program together, confirmed that the event raised $ 127.9 million for COVID-19 aid.

"Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic worldwide broadcast event," read one message. "For everyone around the world: stay strong, stay safe, we'll be together in person soon."