Lady GaGa and Taylor Swift among the highlights of the concert & # 39; Together at Home & # 39;

The singer of & # 39; Poker Face & # 39; start the star-studded online show with & # 39; Smile & # 39; of Charlie Chaplin and the creator of hits & # 39; Lover & # 39; offers an emotional interpretation of & # 39; Soon I & # 39; ll Get Better & # 39 ;.

Lady Gaga reserved two hours "A world together at home"US special on Saturday night, April 18, 2020.

The pop star, who also curated the star-studded Global Citizen virtual concert, kicked off the show with a cover version of Charlie Chaplin"Smile", recorded from his home in Los Angeles, and closed the telethon performing "The Prayer" with Celine dion, Andrea Bocelli, John Legendand pianist Yang yang.

Organized to honor healthcare workers, supermarket staff, delivery drivers and all those who risk their lives to serve others during the coronavirus crisis, the grand event also featured presentations at home Paul MCCARTNEY, who dedicated his opinion on The Beatles"Lady Madonna" to "the heroes: our health workers" Elton John, Stevie wonder, Maluma, Eddie Vedder, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Billie Joe Armstrong, Billie eilish And his brother Finneasand The Rolling Stones, who made a version of "You can't always get what you want".

The emotional highlight of the night came from Taylor Swift, who sang "Soon I & # 39; ll Get Better", a song she wrote about her mother's battle with cancer.

The "One World at Home" special also featured celebrity appearances from Kerry Washington, Beyonce Knowles, Alicia Keys, Oprah Winfrey, Matthew McConaugheyBollywood icon Shahrukh Khanand Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, who recently won his battle with COVID-19.

All the stars offered a message of hope and urged fans to observe the guidelines of staying home to protect themselves and others.