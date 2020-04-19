Kourtney Kardashian surprised by her family with a birthday parade

WENN

The cars line up in front of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's home, with many clapping their hands with posters and decorating their vehicles with colorful balloons.

Every time a member of the Kardashian family turns years, people expect them to celebrate the most luxurious party to celebrate their milestone. However, due to the ongoing quarantine, throwing a party might not be the best possible option. So when Kourtney Kardashian She turned 41 on April 18, her family surprised her with a birthday parade.

Both of them Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian They took to their Instagram accounts to share the holiday. The model uploaded several videos of cars lined up in front of Kourtney's house. Many cheered with posters and decorated their vehicles with colored balloons. They were all seen honking and wishing him a happy birthday when Kourt left his room with his children.

A birthday parade would not be complete without some proper music. At the bottom of the video, Rihanna"Birthday cake" and BLACKPINKThe "Birthdaya B *** h" could be heard from the speakers.

In addition to the surprise birthday parade, several of her sisters also sent her birthday messages through social media. For example, Khloe wrote a long legend to wish her older sister all the best in the world. Along with a series of photos of Kourt, the founder of Good American Jeans said: "In any life I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can't imagine my life without you, nor would I ever imagine that. You and I have an incredible incredible bond that no matter what, can never be broken. "

"Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not so full and my life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that & # 39; re happy! "she continued. "You deserve only magical things! In all previous and subsequent lives, I will love you! Until my sister's happiest birthday! Jane, I love you!"