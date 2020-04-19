Khloe Kardashian visits numerous grocery stores to pay older shoppers amid Covid-19 crisis

Instagram

Khloe is giving back to her community by paying for groceries purchased by elderly and store-dependent shoppers in her local California area amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Khloe Kardashian it is paying back amidst the coronavirus blockade by seemingly covering the cost of groceries for elderly shoppers and store clerks.

According to TMZ, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"star has been visiting several Trader Joe & # 39; s and Ralphs grocery stores in his local area of ​​California to pay for food from older shoppers in his basket.

Since stores have been opening early to allow seniors to come in first and shop, Khloe has been available to cover several different tabs.

The publication reported that it also purchased gift cards from the store for more than 200 employees at various locations it visited, to help them feed their families after providing key services amid the public health crisis.

Khloe is not the only Kardashian sister who returns – Kylie Jenner has made a million dollar donation for COVID-19 relief causes, as well as donations of hand sanitizer from its billion dollar cosmetic empire, while Kim KardashianThe belt company Skims also made a donation of one million dollars.