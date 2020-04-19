Keyshia Cole opens up about O.T. The latest inappropriate and cruel Genasis comments about her

OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis' obsession with Keyshia Cole has lost control at this point. The rapper has been attacking and ridiculing her for several months, but many assumed it was over because she recently had a baby and there is a global crisis.

As a result, O.T. Genasis has a lot of free time on his hands, and he recently appeared on Instagram Live, where he made rude and inappropriate comments about his personal hygiene.

The MC said surprisingly, "She ain't shit." Keyshia Cole is not shit. I am. I'm the shit Keyshia Cole isn't. Co * chie that smells like fish sticks. That's what's happening. Co * chie that smells like fish sticks. Keyshia Cole pu * s and smells like fish sticks (laughs). No, I'm not going to talk about it. "

Unlike the last time he was freed from intimidation with Keyshia, many are now criticizing him and telling him to stop with cruelty.

Keyshia recently did an interview with Ari Lennox where she spoke about the situation. Keyshia stated, "That's why I was so … honestly, I'm not going to talk about that situation, but it bothered me a lot because you know, at a time when everyone was going through so much in the Black community, being killed and all that, and you want to make a complete song that I wrote about love and about shooting, killing and hitting. Like Yoooo, sir. And then getting mad because I say I don't like what you did that I wanted to preserve the integrity of my music. And then just intimidate and harass and continue intimidating. "

Keyshia went on to say, "I just don't understand why she feels, I was just having a conversation with MC Lyte, she's so charming. And she was just saying how I felt like I was so unprotected. Not even in light of,quot; Ok, it doesn't matter. what nobody says. You can ignore it. Put your piece away and call it a day. "But it was more like the more I tried to speak for myself or say that I didn't like something, and it was like," You come from the neighborhood. You're really not shit. Your mother was drugged your whole life. "You really don't have the right to feel how you feel about what you've created. Lighten up. Why are you taking everything so seriously? It was just a joke."

Keyshia added, "That's the cold part. I actually tried to get in touch with him through some people I know in the business. Like, 'Do you know this guy? Is he okay? Is he stressed out?' been more like "My schedule didn't fit your schedule. I apologize for that. I didn't mean to disrespect you when I did." Then it would have been the end of that. But you know how it will be.

This disaster is getting ugly.



