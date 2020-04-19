Kenya Moore shares the secrets to having such youthful skin!

Kenya Moore always looks stunning either in her glamorous photos for Real Housewives of Atlanta or in her makeup-free quarantine photos. The beautiful reality star is 49, but she still looks very young, so it makes sense that many fans have wondered what her secret is.

Finally, during a new interview, Kenya revealed what it does to keep its skin fresh!

"Obviously hydration to begin with – it's really important during this time to stay hydrated and healthy," he said through HollywoodLife, adding that he drinks plenty of water to flush out toxins and keep his skin supple.

"I think keeping skin hydrated, exercising, and trying to eat as healthy as possible … but hydration, I would say, is number one," he continued.

Kenya also told the media that while she does glamorous makeup for the show, she doesn't actually wear it too much, which also helps her skin.

‘I just don't wear makeup. Unless I'm getting bored one day and I'm like, "Oh, I want to treat my face today,quot; (I keep my skin) clean. I make sure I don't sleep in makeup, do a thorough cleaning and hydration before going to bed. So, you know, keep it simple. "

Previously, the reality TV celebrity promoted a single skin product on his IG account and that is Ocean Remedies Krill Oil.

The supplement is supposed to contain multiple omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and many other beneficial ingredients, and she swears.

During the interview, he emphasized once again that "I don't think you need a lot of crazy products."

Ad %MINIFYHTMLcc539c57fae6c692475c2cd5099d6d9581% %MINIFYHTMLcc539c57fae6c692475c2cd5099d6d9581%

Simply this one has apparently done wonders for his complexion, nails and hair!



Post views:

0 0