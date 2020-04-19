Ke $ ha dedicates new lock song to Macaulay Culkin

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Tik Tok & # 39; pays tribute to the & # 39; Home Alone & # 39; actor and his classic 1990 film in his latest music offering after his tribute to Nicolas Cage in his previous song.

Up News Info –

Ke $ haThe new lock melody "Home Alone" is a tribute to Macaulay Culkin and his hit 1990 film of the same name.

The 33-year-old singer turned to social media to share a clip of the song, along with images of herself performing the new song mixed with scenes from the classic movie.

"I was bored at home, so I made a song for you animals! And a little video," he explained. "It's called SOLO EN CASA … dedicated to all the sexy people hanging at home … alone … and also dedicated to the only @culkamania."

The video begins with a clip of Daniel SternThe character of Marv and Kevin from Culkin, saying "hello", while pointing a gun at the camera. Kesha then dances around her plush home in a bra, underwear, knee-high socks and an almost unbuttoned blue denim shirt, showing off her kitchen, bedroom, and staircase.

<br />

"You know I'm home, alone / Macaulay, & # 39; Caulay Culkin / And boo, I'm bored / My cell phone is broken," she sings with a heavy beat. "I'm in the mood, I'm in the zone / Honey, I'm not kidding / Now call me on my home phone, it rings."

"I'm cheating in case you're a bad guy / I'm reading betting houses, baking cookies at the height of my thighs."

She ends the song with the phrase "We will have a fun time, a fun time, right?"

The song is the star's last tribute, after she joked about another new song, titled "Nicolas Cage S ** t ", dedicated to the"211"star.