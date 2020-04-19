Katy Perry mourns the death of her cat, Kitty Purry

Katy PerryThe iconic and beloved cat has passed away.
The 35-year-old singer shared the heartbreaking news that her furry friend, Kitty Purry, died over the weekend.
Taking to social networks, the American idol The judge shared a heartwarming message about his cat, whom he had for over a decade.
"Kitty Purry crawled out of my then boyfriend's window 15 years ago, completely pregnant and seeking refuge. Two litters and many moons later, this stray cat became an adorable pet for many," Perry's caption read in Instagram, along with some photos of two.
"Sadly, Kitty completed her ninth life last night," he continued. "I hope it rests on salmon fillets and tuna tartar in catnip heaven."
Before finishing her post, Katy left one last message for her furry friend.
"Kitty, thanks for the hugs and camaraderie along the way. Thank you so much to my brother David and @garethwalters for being good parents," he closed.
Like the singer, many of her followers and fans loved her cat.
"I love you purry kitty. You are a legend and you will surely live in all of us,quot;, costume designer Johnny Wujek Frequent colleague and collaborator replied, Ferras Also commented.
"My hearrrrrrrt," the singer-songwriter shared with crying emojis and a heartbroken emoji.
Fashion designer and creative director of Moschino, Jeremy Scott It reminded Katy that "LEGENDS NEVER DIE."
Fans can remember the American idol The judge paid tribute to Kitty Purry in 2016 for her CoverGirl line of vibrant lipsticks. She named one of the shadows after her furry baby.
At that moment, she said to him fashion that's the shadow he would take with him everywhere, especially if it were deserted on an island.
"Oof, why are you making me choose," he told the publication. "I'd probably choose my Kitty Purry lipstick, because if I accidentally left my house with just Kitty Purry in my bag, I'd be like, 'Okay, great. I can put it on my cheeks, lips and eyes,' if I mix well in my face. "
She added: "You can get really creative with just a little bit of color. You can't do that exactly with mascara, although it's very essential. Lipstick and mascara are my two essentials, but if you're making me choose one, it's it's going to be Kitty Purry all over my face. "
Although Kitty Purry is no longer on Earth, one thing is clear: the beloved cat will never be forgotten.
