Katy Perry mourns the death of her cat, Kitty Purry

Katy PerryThe iconic and beloved cat has passed away.

The 35-year-old singer shared the heartbreaking news that her furry friend, Kitty Purry, died over the weekend.

Taking to social networks, the American idol The judge shared a heartwarming message about his cat, whom he had for over a decade.

"Kitty Purry crawled out of my then boyfriend's window 15 years ago, completely pregnant and seeking refuge. Two litters and many moons later, this stray cat became an adorable pet for many," Perry's caption read in Instagram, along with some photos of two.

"Sadly, Kitty completed her ninth life last night," he continued. "I hope it rests on salmon fillets and tuna tartar in catnip heaven."

Before finishing her post, Katy left one last message for her furry friend.

"Kitty, thanks for the hugs and camaraderie along the way. Thank you so much to my brother David and @garethwalters for being good parents," he closed.