Katy Perry in mourning The death of the beloved cat

The singer of & # 39; Bon Appetit & # 39; pays an emotional tribute to her beloved pet Kitty Purry, a lost cat who stole her heart years ago after crawling out her ex-boyfriend's window.

Katy Perry He shared an emotional tribute to his late kitty Kitty Purry, after the feline "completed her ninth life" and passed away.

The "Never Worn White" singer took to Instagram to share a photo gallery of herself and her pet as she mourned her death on a heartrending note.

"Kitty Purry crawled out of my then boyfriend's window 15 years ago, completely pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this stray cat became an adorable pet for many," she wrote.

"Sadly, Kitty completed her ninth life last night," added the singer. "I hope it rests on salmon fillets and tuna tartar in catnip heaven."

"Kitty, thanks for the hugs and company along the way. Thank you so much to my brother David and @garethwalters for being good parents."

The sad news comes after Katy and her fiance were announced. Orlando Bloom they are expecting their first son, a daughter, together, with a fountain that says "The naughty but nice podcast with Rob shuter that the star plans to honor her late grandmother with her daughter's nickname, naming her "Pearl or Hudson or Ann."

"It was Katy's grandmother who made Katy the woman and fighter she is today," the source explained. "Katy believes it is no coincidence that when her grandmother's soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives."