Kaitlynn Carter said she "changed the way she lived her life,quot; after her breakup with Miley Cyrus

But before Cody, Miley's romance with Kaitlynn Carter was the only thing to talk about.
Almost immediately after announcing her separation from Liam Hemsworth last August, Miley was photographed kissing Kaitlynn on vacation at Lake Como.
Their relationship was later confirmed and the two dated for about six weeks, even sparking rumors that they would be moving in together. But, the couple left him next month in late September.
Kaitlynn addressed the breakup for the first time last November, calling her relationship with Miley "much more,quot; than "just a & # 39; summer adventure & # 39; or a & # 39; same-sex adventure & # 39; " and that "it was a deep journey of self-control,quot;. discovery "for her.
On an Instagram Live with ex Hills The Whitney Port star on Thursday, 31, spoke about the consequences after her public breakup.
"What happened to me, basically right after Miley and I broke up, I thought, 'OK, my life is going back to how it normally was for me when I was alone. I had no expectations that someone would give a damn shit by myself. "
The hills: new beginnings The star added that her "biggest regret was how naive she was about the media,quot; and that she was "mortified,quot; when a later outing with friends was misinterpreted as a date. "I was so mortified … The narrative was not what the actual situation was and that was a wake-up call for me."
Kaitlynn later admitted that she "changed the way she lived her life,quot; after the split, and that she is now trying to keep her relationships private.
