Julianne Hough fans know she hasn't always felt better in the past few weeks. ME! However, Online reported in an Instagram post from the reality star, in which he showed fans what he's been up to lately to launch what the star called "stagnant energy."

The 31-year-old Dancing with the stars Alum came to her IG Stories yesterday to show off her dancing skills, but she also ventured as the world battles the coronavirus.

Julianne and Chenelle Monique Young joined an Instagram Live session in which the two sides danced and shook off all the negative energy. The Kinrgy class presented a particular theme: the elements of the earth and Julianne had a series of routines designed to communicate the four elements.

The routines were as follows: air, earth, fire, and water, and each dance combination had a different purpose. Before concluding her training session, Julianne expressed her true feelings, stating that she had a lot of "stagnant energy,quot; built up in her system, and that she needed to let it out.

As previously reported, Julianne Hough was recently seen hanging around Ben Barnes, prompting many on social media to ask why she wasn't with Brooks Laich, her husband. Rumors about the couple's breakup have persisted for months.

ME! Recently, News reported that Julianne and Brooks decided to spend time apart for a while while the coronavirus pandemic continues. An informant who spoke to the outlet claimed that Brooks has been enjoying his time in Idaho, while Hough has been in Los Angeles.

Brooks and Julianne apparently have different ideas of relaxation and joy. For example, the source stated that Brooks loves being in nature and away from the city, while Julianne prefers the hustle and bustle of larger metropolitan areas like LA.

Even though they are far from each other at the moment, the source added, Julianne and Brooks continue to speak on a regular basis. As noted earlier, Julianne said she was going through dark times earlier this month. Persistent breakup rumors probably won't help.



